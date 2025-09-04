Treat accident victims immediately, no advance payment required: Karnataka government to hospitals

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has reaffirmed the legal obligation of all medical establishments and practitioners to provide emergency treatment to accident victims without any delay or demand for advance payment.

A circular issued on Wednesday stated, "It is considered necessary to reiterate and direct the enforcing agencies and accident victims regarding the provisions of law and schemes prevailing in Karnataka regarding the treatment of accident victims in the state."

Under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007, the circular clarified that the term 'accident victim' includes not just road mishaps but also "accidental or induced burns or poisoning or criminal assaults and the like which are medico legal or potential medico legal cases."

It further said, "Whenever such an accident victim comes to a medical establishment or is brought before a medical establishment, he should be treated in such emergencies without insisting on advance payment."

Any violation will invite penalties up to Rs one lakh under Section 19(5), the circular said.

Citing the Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional Act, 2016, the government reminded that every hospital shall be required to provide immediate medical screening services and first-aid at free of cost and the appropriate treatment as it considers necessary, in order to improve the health conditions and recovery of any such injured person.