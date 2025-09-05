Centurion ‘Gode Ganapati’ draws devotees to Ankola tahsildar office

ANKOLA (UTTARA KANNADA): Ganesha Chaturthi might be over but people are flocking to tahsildar’s office in Ankola to have a glimpse of Gode Ganapati, a mud idol on the wall, prepared 100 years ago.

“People always come to see this idol. Now it has turned 100 years. It is considered that whoever gets a glimpse of this idol, his/ her wishes will be granted,” said Akash Naik, a visitor.

“My grandfather Basgod Mani Naik was a freedom fighter. Whenever he used to go and see the idol, he got his pension from tahsildar. I used to accompany him. We used to see the Ganapati, which is kept adjacent to the tahsildar’s chamber, bow to it and then collect pension. Every visitor to the tahsildar’s office salutes the idol. It is a sort of discipline Ganapati, a special position which no other deity enjoys in any part of the world,” said Nagraj Naik, a counsel at Karwar.