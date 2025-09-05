Centurion ‘Gode Ganapati’ draws devotees to Ankola tahsildar office

ANKOLA (UTTARA KANNADA): Ganesha Chaturthi might be over but people are flocking to tahsildar’s office in Ankola to have a glimpse of Gode Ganapati, a mud idol on the wall, prepared 100 years ago.
“People always come to see this idol. Now it has turned 100 years. It is considered that whoever gets a glimpse of this idol, his/ her wishes will be granted,” said Akash Naik, a visitor.
“My grandfather Basgod Mani Naik was a freedom fighter. Whenever he used to go and see the idol, he got his pension from tahsildar. I used to accompany him. We used to see the Ganapati, which is kept adjacent to the tahsildar’s chamber, bow to it and then collect pension. Every visitor to the tahsildar’s office salutes the idol. It is a sort of discipline Ganapati, a special position which no other deity enjoys in any part of the world,” said Nagraj Naik, a counsel at Karwar.
“I used to salute the deity and go to school, whenever there was an exam. When I took over as dean, Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, I did the same. The idol has turned 100 this year. It is a part of history,” said Gajanan Naik, former Dean, KrIMS.
The idol dates back to 1925 when the British were constructing an office for taluk magistrate. “The building started collapsing every time it was being constructed. The workers then made a Ganapati idol out of mud. It was then the building stood firm. The colonial rulers, considering this belief of the people which was termed as a miracle, then allowed the deity to remain,” said Akash Naik.
The colonial rulers used to issue copper plate certificates to Halakki tribe members for performing their harvest dance. The tradition continues. Today, Halakki tribesmen in Belambara are allowed to perform in front of the idol in the tahsildar’s office by showing the copper plate certificate awarded by the British in the name of Gode Ganapati,” said Sattu Gouda, a Hallakki tribe folk expert.