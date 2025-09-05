Dharmasthala case: Belthangady police raid YouTuber’s house in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A Belthangady police team headed by an inspector, along with the FSL team, raided YouTuber MD Sameer’s rented house at Hullahalli in Bannerghatta on the outskirts of the city around 1.40 pm on Thursday. The raid was in connection with a case the police had registered against Sameer over an AI-generated video and allegedly spreading misinformation about temple town Dharmasthala.

On August 21, when the police had come searching for him to Bannerghatta, Sameer had left home, leaving his mobile phone behind. He secured anticipatory bail from a court in Dakshina Kannada on the condition that he would cooperate with the investigation. Since Sameer reportedly failed to do so, the police arrived at his doorstep with a search warrant from the Belthangady court.

The police accordingly checked his computer and other electronic devices he reportedly used to create the video. The FSL teams assisted the police and recorded a mahazar at the house where Sameer is learnt to have been creating videos.

A case of wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot (BNS 192), giving false information respecting an offence committed (BNS 240), and statements conducing to public mischief (BNS 353(1)) has been registered against him.