'GST reforms a game changer for industry, consumers': FKCCI

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) on Thursday welcomed the GST reforms and termed it as a game changer for the industry and trade sector and for the consumers. GST Council member BT Manohar said the overall revision will benefit the common man. The long-standing demand for reclassifying the Harmonised System for Nomenclature (HSN) goods has been done.

The Union Government’s decision to do away with 12% slab and revising the tax network will help in the overall economic growth. The new GST structure has been rationalised into two core tax slabs of 5% and 18%, replacing the earlier complexity of four slabs.

A special 40% rate will apply exclusively to sin and luxury goods. FKCCI experts said the reduction to 5% GST on essential daily-use items will translate to increased disposable income and heightened domestic demand, especially during festive season. Also, 18% GST on small cars, air-conditioners, TVs and household appliances makes them affordable and expands market reach. FKCCI President MG Balakrishna said reforms in GST is already reflecting in investor sentiment.