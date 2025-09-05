Habitual offender held for molesting woman in Karnataka PG

BENGALURU: The Suddaguntepalya police have arrested a 30-year-old habitual offender for molesting and robbing a 21-year-old woman inside a paying guest accommodation near Gangothri Circle in BTM Layout 1st Stage. The incident occurred in the early hours of last Friday.

The accused Naresh Patyam, a resident of Avalahalli, was working as a bike taxi rider in the city. A native of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, he is also wanted in two mobile phone snatching cases there.

Naresh was arrested on Wednesday from Shikaripalya in Electronics City and has been remanded in judicial custody. Police have recovered a two-wheeler and Rs 1,500 in cash from him.