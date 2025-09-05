Habitual offender held for molesting woman in Karnataka PG

BENGALURU: The Suddaguntepalya police have arrested a 30-year-old habitual offender for molesting and robbing a 21-year-old woman inside a paying guest accommodation near Gangothri Circle in BTM Layout 1st Stage. The incident occurred in the early hours of last Friday.
The accused Naresh Patyam, a resident of Avalahalli, was working as a bike taxi rider in the city. A native of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, he is also wanted in two mobile phone snatching cases there.
Naresh was arrested on Wednesday from Shikaripalya in Electronics City and has been remanded in judicial custody. Police have recovered a two-wheeler and Rs 1,500 in cash from him.
Covering his face with a mask, the accused trespassed into the PG where the victim lived. After locking the other rooms from outside, he entered the victim’s room on the first floor while she was asleep.
He molested her and attempted to sexually assault her. When she resisted and screamed, he threatened her at knifepoint and attacked her before escaping with Rs 2,500 from a cupboard. The incident was captured on CCTV. The victim managed to run outside and call for help. Since the PG did not have a security guard, the accused took advantage of the situation.
Police tracked him through CCTV footage of his bike movements and arrested him in Electronics City. Apart from working as a bike taxi rider, he also worked as a food delivery agent. He had observed earlier that the PG lacked security when delivering food orders in the area.