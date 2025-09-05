Karnataka Cabinet approves Desai panel report on MUDA irregularities

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the Justice PN Desai Commission’s two-volume report on alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

“The report says there is no evidence against CM Siddaramaiah and his family members, and gives them a clean chit in the case, but has recommended action against certain officials who had indulged in irregularities,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said.

It may be noted that when allegations were made against the CM and his wife Parvathi BM, the government had constituted the Desai Commission to investigate them in July 2024.