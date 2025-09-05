Karnataka Cabinet approves Desai panel report on MUDA irregularities

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the Justice PN Desai Commission’s two-volume report on alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
“The report says there is no evidence against CM Siddaramaiah and his family members, and gives them a clean chit in the case, but has recommended action against certain officials who had indulged in irregularities,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said.
It may be noted that when allegations were made against the CM and his wife Parvathi BM, the government had constituted the Desai Commission to investigate them in July 2024.
The commission submitted its report on July 31, 2025, and recommended digitisation of land records in MUDA. It had probed the allegations and irregularities in land acquisition, allotment of sites, and compensation distribution in MUDA between 2006 and 2024, covering the tenure of a number of chief ministers, including HD Kumaraswamy, BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai and Siddaramaiah. Meanwhile, Parvathi had surrendered the 14 sites allotted in her name by MUDA.
The opposition BJP and JDS had taken out a padayatra to Mysuru, demanding action against the guilty and the resignation of Siddaramaiah as CM. The cabinet also approved the Justice HN Nagmohan Das Commission report on irregularities in BBMP’s works during the BJP regime from 2019 to 2023. It probed works amounting to Rs 3,500 crore, including the Smart City project and recommended action against guilty officers.