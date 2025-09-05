Karnataka launches survey for gender minorities, former devadasis

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched a baseline survey of gender minorities and re-survey of former devadasis. For the first time, along with the department officials, transgender community members will take part in the condcut of the survey. The surveys will begin on September 15 and continue for 45 days.

The Department of Women and Child Welfare said the surveys will be held at 15 districts including Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalakote, Raichur, Koppala, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Yadgir and Ballari.

The surveys will collect details of socio-economic status in order to facilitate rehabilitation and education. The Karnataka State Women Development Corporation is conducting the surveys.

The survey for transgenders will be conducted at taluk and district hospitals. The re-survey for former Devadasis will be conducted at Taluk Child Development Planning Officers’ office. To reach more people, they are also holding awareness events ,including a helpline (18005992025).