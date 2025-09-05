Karnataka seers demand Centre to bring new law on the lines of SC/ST Act to protect temples

MANGALURU: Sanatana Santa Niyog, a delegation of Hindu and Jain seers, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to take action against miscreants and anti-national forces making an assault on Sanatana and Jain Dharma, especially against Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade’s family.

In an appeal to Shah, the seers, including Rajashekharananda seer of Vajradehi Mutt at Gurupura near Mangaluru, alleged, “The sham that is unfolding at Dharmasthala and against Heggade’s family is the most painful and intolerable incident. The Centre must find the real culprits and punish them in a way that it sets an example for the future,” they said.

They further alleged that certain influencers have defamed the seers through derogatory videos.

“Hence, we demand the government to enact a Protective Law on the lines of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, with specific provision to criminalise such acts, to safeguard temples, pilgrimage sites from desecration, establish fasttrack mechanisms to ensure swift justice in such cases and also mandate that digital platforms take down defamatory contest against Jain saints within 24 hours of it being reported,” they urged.