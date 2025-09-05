Karnataka: Tragedy as 9-year-old fatally shot with airgun by sibling

SIRSI: A nine-year-old boy died on the spot after he was accidentally shot with an airgun by his brother at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada on Friday.
The incident was reported in Somanahalli village under Sirsi rural police station limits. The victim was the son of a daily-wage worker belonging to Hangal in Haveri.
A few children, including the victim and the daughter of a farm owner Ganapati Hegde, were playing when the incident took place.
Ganapati Hegde owns an airgun to scare away monkeys .
It is understood that the children were quarreling when Hegde called them. As per the CCTV footage, the three children were seen going towards the farm owner when the younger sibling of the daily-wage worker pressed the trigger of the airgun which was pointed towards his elder brother. The boy received the bullet on his neck, collapsed and died instantly.
Senior police officers of Sirsi including the Additional SP visited the farm where the incident took place and took the farm owner into custody.
The juvenile brother who accidentally pulled the trigger is with his parents and is in no condition to answer any questions by the police.
"Based on CCTV footage it looks like a freak accident. However it is a case of negligence on the part of the farm owner. We are investigating. The body of the deceased boy will be handed over to the parents who will take the mortal remains to Haveri for last rites," said a senior police officer.