Karnataka: Tragedy as 9-year-old fatally shot with airgun by sibling

SIRSI: A nine-year-old boy died on the spot after he was accidentally shot with an airgun by his brother at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada on Friday.

The incident was reported in Somanahalli village under Sirsi rural police station limits. The victim was the son of a daily-wage worker belonging to Hangal in Haveri.

A few children, including the victim and the daughter of a farm owner Ganapati Hegde, were playing when the incident took place.

Ganapati Hegde owns an airgun to scare away monkeys .

It is understood that the children were quarreling when Hegde called them. As per the CCTV footage, the three children were seen going towards the farm owner when the younger sibling of the daily-wage worker pressed the trigger of the airgun which was pointed towards his elder brother. The boy received the bullet on his neck, collapsed and died instantly.