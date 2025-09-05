Only higher courts can order reprobe, not trial courts: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The power to command re-investigation or de novo investigation or transfer of investigation to any other agency is the exclusive prerogative of the constitutional courts (high courts and Supreme Court) exercising jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, or it is an inherent jurisdiction under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Karnataka High Court said.

The court also said that the proceedings in terms of Section 531(2)(a), which arise prior to July 1, 2024, would be governed only by CrPC and not BNSS, and the proceedings must be taken forward by the concerned court only in terms of CrPC.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing the petition filed by Thara Peethambaram and her son, Dr Krishnarjun Peethambaram, questioning the order dated March 24, 2025, passed by the Magistrate court to conduct re/further investigation in a criminal case registered by the Rajagopala Nagar police on a private complaint filed by P Hari Shankar.