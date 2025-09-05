Rampant corruption in SC/ST hostels, warden suspended in Raichur

BENGALURU: In a startling revelation, Dr BR Ambedkar Post-Matric Boys Hostel of the Social Welfare Department in Raichur was found falsely projecting a larger number of students housed than the actual number, only to grab the money and facilities meant for students belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe by the state government.

The hostel warden, Devaraj, was suspended pending departmental enquiry by Ishwar Kumar Kandoo, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat of Raichur.

The action comes after Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa paid a surprise visit to the hostel at 8 pm on August 28, amid heavy downpour, considering the pathetic state of the students residing in the hostel.

The Upa Lokayukta found that only 159 students were found as per the bio-metric system of attendance, as against 427 students as maintained in the attendance register. For food alone, the department is said to be spending monthly Rs 1,850 for each post-metric student and Rs 1,750 for each pre-matric student.