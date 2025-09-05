Rampant corruption in SC/ST hostels, warden suspended in Raichur

BENGALURU: In a startling revelation, Dr BR Ambedkar Post-Matric Boys Hostel of the Social Welfare Department in Raichur was found falsely projecting a larger number of students housed than the actual number, only to grab the money and facilities meant for students belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe by the state government.
The hostel warden, Devaraj, was suspended pending departmental enquiry by Ishwar Kumar Kandoo, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat of Raichur.
The action comes after Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa paid a surprise visit to the hostel at 8 pm on August 28, amid heavy downpour, considering the pathetic state of the students residing in the hostel.
The Upa Lokayukta found that only 159 students were found as per the bio-metric system of attendance, as against 427 students as maintained in the attendance register. For food alone, the department is said to be spending monthly Rs 1,850 for each post-metric student and Rs 1,750 for each pre-matric student.
Apart from this, the government is spending on other facilities for students in the hostels. Therefore, the Upa Lokayukta suspected rampant corruption and variations in pass percentage behind showing surplus students in the hostels.
The students told the Upa Lokayukta that the warden used to allow goons inside the hostel to thrash them whenever they raised their voice against improper maintenance, facilities and food as specified by the department.
It was also found that the students were not provided proper food, bed, bed sheet, pillow, mosquito net, tracksuit, books, etc. Even the food was not served properly and chapathis were not properly cooked. The food was of average quality on the day of the visit and better than that served regularly, anticipating the Upa Lokayukta’s vist.
The Upa Lokayukta has directed the Superintendent of Police of Karnataka Lokayukta, Raichur, to visit the hostel often and recommended the district administration to take action against the warden.
Sources said in 2013 social welfare minister had directed to admit as many students from SC/ST to hostels in all the districts. If more students are admitted than the sanctioned strength, then those can be housed in the rented buildings because they should not be deprived of education because of a lack of food and accommodation.
Taking advantage of the genuine purpose behind the standing instructions, the number of students is showing a surplus intentionally over the actual ones, only to grab money. This is also showing variations in the pass percentage of students in the hostel, sources added. In view of this, Upa Lokayukta Justice Veerappa directed the authorities to furnish the details of students housed in the hostels and passed in the last three academic years to check the quantum of corruption.