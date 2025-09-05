Swing classroom and ‘haunted’ cave, Mulluru Govt School students indulge in adventurous learning

The two new initiatives have been set up atop an Indian Beech Tree (Honge Mara) and have become a centre of curiosity for the students. During summer and monsoon holidays, the school’s headmaster Satish personally built these unique attractions at his own expense of about Rs 70,000. The swing classroom, built 20 feet above the ground, is 20 feet long and 10 feet wide, with the capacity to seat 30 students at once. From masonry to welding, the headmaster himself carried out the project work.

"As soon as one enters the school campus, a haunted cave appears before them. Stepping in with hesitation, children encounter shadows, bats, spider webs, skeletons, monuments, historical relics, surprising sound effects, and artificial animal models—all of which thrill the students with a sense of adventure," Satish explained.

"At the end of the cave, stairs rise skyward. Climbing step by step, one reaches the 20-foot-high swing classroom perched on the tree. Here, in the gentle rustle of the breeze and the lap of nature, little children surround their teacher and learn lessons while listening to the chirping of birds and whispers of nature. Nests of birds, insects, and blooming flowers add to the charm of this swing classroom,” he said.