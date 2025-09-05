Swing classroom and ‘haunted’ cave, Mulluru Govt School students indulge in adventurous learning

MADIKERI: The Government Primary School in Mulluru village of Somwarpet taluk extends an adventurous world as one enters into the school campus. Thanks to the interest of its school headmaster, Satish CS, the school wears a new adventurous look each year. This year, the school has captured the interest of several by establishing a swing classroom and a ‘haunted’ cave inside the school premises.
"With an aim to make learning interesting and ensure that students attend the classes with enthusiasm, new initiatives are being extended at the school premises every year. Earlier, the school management had established rope ways and other exciting adventurous games at the school premises,” explained Satish, the headmaster of the school. This year, the management led by Satish has succeeded in establishing a ‘swing classroom’ and a ‘haunted cave’ to make learning an adventurous experience.
The two new initiatives have been set up atop an Indian Beech Tree (Honge Mara) and have become a centre of curiosity for the students. During summer and monsoon holidays, the school’s headmaster Satish personally built these unique attractions at his own expense of about Rs 70,000. The swing classroom, built 20 feet above the ground, is 20 feet long and 10 feet wide, with the capacity to seat 30 students at once. From masonry to welding, the headmaster himself carried out the project work.
"As soon as one enters the school campus, a haunted cave appears before them. Stepping in with hesitation, children encounter shadows, bats, spider webs, skeletons, monuments, historical relics, surprising sound effects, and artificial animal models—all of which thrill the students with a sense of adventure," Satish explained.
"At the end of the cave, stairs rise skyward. Climbing step by step, one reaches the 20-foot-high swing classroom perched on the tree. Here, in the gentle rustle of the breeze and the lap of nature, little children surround their teacher and learn lessons while listening to the chirping of birds and whispers of nature. Nests of birds, insects, and blooming flowers add to the charm of this swing classroom,” he said.