Tribal families in South Kodagu go without nutritious food for three months amid contract delays

MADIKERI: The tribes settled across various settlements in South Kodagu have expressed anguish over the non-supply of nutritious food from the ITDP department for the past three months. They have demanded that the concerned officials take immediate action and resume the supply of the food items.

Over 150 families of tribes living within the Maldare Panchayat limits stated that they are unable to make ends meet as they are deprived of government facilities.

“The government used to provide nutritious food to the tribal settlements. The food items were helpful as most of the time we are unemployed and suffering from poverty. But no items have been received for the last three months,” shared Indira, a resident of the tribal settlement.

She explained that the tender for supplying food to the tribal settlements has allegedly been given to a contractor from outside the district and opined, “If the government gives the tender for supplying food to the district contractors, this will ensure timely supply of food items.”

She further stated that the tribal community living in the forest is deprived of all basic facilities. “We at least made sure that we did not stay hungry. But for the past three months, we are finding it tough to satiate our hunger,” she added.

Meanwhile, the tribes complained that their livelihood has been severely affected due to the increasing number of migrant workers from North Eastern states allegedly taking over their jobs as estate labourers.

“Migrant workers mostly live in the coffee plantations and work for low wages. In this context, several tribes have been rendered jobless. Alongside unemployment, the lack of facilities, including the absence of nutritious food supply, is affecting us,” she said.

When questioned, ITDP department district director Honnegowda said, “The supply of nutritious food was delayed due to technical issues. We had sent the sample of oil (supplied under the nutritious food scheme) for FSSAI testing in Mysuru over quality issues. The quality check report was delayed. Nevertheless, we have resumed the supply of food items for the past two days.” He added that the department has ordered the contractor to supply food before the 20th of every month.