With EVM ban idea, Karnataka takes stand on election integrity debate

BENGALURU: For the first time since 1982, when Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were first introduced in India, Karnataka has broken ranks with the rest of the country. The state government has banned EVMs in local body elections, reverting to paper ballots, which adds a twist to the national debate on election integrity.

“EVMs have lost their credibility,” declared Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, pointing to the Maharashtra polls, where an abnormally high number of votes were reportedly cast in the final hour. Patil accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of growing “thick-skinned and arrogant,” saying democracy could not afford to be seen as compromised.

The decision means that in the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat polls, nearly 60 per cent of Karnataka’s voters -- excluding urban centres -- will mark ballots by hand. It is the first large-scale experiment with paper voting in India in decades, and comes at a time when mistrust of EVMs is already high, he told TNIE.

Karnataka’s move mirrors what has happened in several western democracies. Countries like Germany, The Netherlands and Ireland have done away from electronic voting, citing transparency concerns. India, the world’s largest democracy and once a pioneer in electronic voting, now finds one of its politically influential states echoing that same caution.