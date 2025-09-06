Ballot papers best practice in democracy, says Karnataka EC GS Sangreshi

BENGALURU: State Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi on Friday said that switching back to paper ballots from electronic voting machines (EVMs), to conduct elections to local bodies, is not a regressive move as it is one of the best practices in democracy.

“Conducting the polls through ballot paper is not challenging and should not be construed as challenging just because it consumes more time. It may take some extra time, maybe two-three hours more, to count the votes. In fact, it is one of the best practices in democracy. What is wrong with ballots? They were used twenty years ago and certain developed countries, including the US, still use this method. If the government amends certain Acts and provides adequate staff and funds, the State Election Commission (SEC) is prepared to switch to ballots,” he told the TNIE.

“The Constitution does not say whether the polls should be conducted through EVMs or ballots, leaving the option to election commissions,” he added.

On Thursday, the state government, through a cabinet decision, recommended to the SEC to prepare the electoral list of panchayats and local bodies, including five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), and conduct the polls using ballots instead of EVMs.

The SEC is anticipating an amendment to Section 35 of the GBA Act (as there is a provision) on the preparation of electoral rolls. This is similar to Section 23 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, Section 14 of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964 and Section 165 of the Karnataka Grama Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, 1993 that deal with the preparation of electoral rolls, he said.