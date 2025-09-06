Decided on ballot system based on experience: CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Friday that based on their experience, the government decided to conduct elections to local bodies through the paper ballot system.

“When Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hits back at BJP and says that the state government has decided to use ballot papers in local body elections, why should BJP be scared,” he asked.

The CM told reporters that they wanted to change the process and there is a purpose behind it. “We have decided to make changes. There are many instances of countries opting for ballot papers back from electronic voting machines,’’ he said.

Shivakumar on Friday said the decision to use ballot papers in local body elections was taken by the state government. “The government is empowered to conduct these elections. Why is BJP getting jittery about it,” he wondered.