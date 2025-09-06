Decided on ballot system based on experience: CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Friday that based on their experience, the government decided to conduct elections to local bodies through the paper ballot system.
“When Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hits back at BJP and says that the state government has decided to use ballot papers in local body elections, why should BJP be scared,” he asked.
The CM told reporters that they wanted to change the process and there is a purpose behind it. “We have decided to make changes. There are many instances of countries opting for ballot papers back from electronic voting machines,’’ he said.
Shivakumar on Friday said the decision to use ballot papers in local body elections was taken by the state government. “The government is empowered to conduct these elections. Why is BJP getting jittery about it,” he wondered.
Ballot papers in GBA?
Asked if the government will use ballot papers in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, too, he said the government has taken this decision for the local body elections.
Asked about cases against his followers being withdrawn, he said, “We have also closed cases against BJP supporters and my followers. BJP had filed cases against me and the CM during Covid. We have withdrawn cases filed against those fighting for our language, farmers and state,” he said.
“The ED case that led to my arrest has been quashed. Those who criticised the grand reception I received after release from jail didn’t say a word when the case against me was quashed. There is nothing to discuss. We have withdrawn cases against supporters of all parties,” he added.
Good compensation for farmers
Asked about farmers protesting against land acquisition for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “They are my people. I have the right to talk to them. I also know which party some of the farmers belong to. As many as 82 per cent of farmers have consented to land acquisition, while only 18 per cent are opposing it. We have given very good compensation to our farmers.’’