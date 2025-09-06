Encroachment of buffer zone changes course of Cauvery

BENGALURU: The alleged encroachment of the buffer zone along River Cauvery near Bangaradoddi dam in Srirangapatna taluk by commercial establishments like resorts, hotels, bars and restaurants and a religious institution has allegedly changed the course of the river.

Following allegations of encroachment, the Mandya district administration has requested the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL) to fix the high flood level and to conduct a survey to find out the extent of encroachment of the buffer zone, he added.

Sources said the move comes after Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa took up a case and directed the district administration to clear encroachments.

‘As per SC, natural course of river should not be changed’

“As per the Supreme Court judgment in the A C Mehta vs Kamal Nath case, the natural course of the river should not be changed. Despite this, it is found that the river course has been changed. The authorities in tandem should conduct the survey of land in Sy.Nos. 164, 166, 167, 169 and 170 to 178 in Kasaba Hobli of Srirangapatna, compare the land records of the river maintained by the Irrigation Department with the revenue records, fix the high flood level and buffer zone, and take indiscriminate action against all who have transgressed,” Upa Lokayukta ordered the Srirangapatna tahsildar.

His direction came as many hotels, resorts, bars and restaurants have not taken the statutory permission from the local body and have also not got the land converted for commercial use from the authority. Most of them are running commercial establishments illegally, though permission was obtained only for eco-friendly buildings as farmhouses, it stated.