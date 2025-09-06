Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation chairman S RaviKumar resigns

SHIVAMOGGA: S RaviKumar, chairman of the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, submitted his resignation on Friday, stating that he cannot discharge his duties as corporation chief as he stays in Shivamogga city.

In his resignation letter submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, Ravi-kumar said he has been discharging his duties as the corporation chairman since March 15, 2024 and implemented government programmes efficiently without any irregularities.

He stated that he identified some irregular businesses and indiscipline at the corporation and went on to take action.

“This led to a conspiracy to target me and sack me. An investigation should be conducted into allegations against me and take action against culprits,” he stated. He requested the CM to order an investigation with the help of cyber police and FSL teams against the team that tried to tarnish his image and take action against them.