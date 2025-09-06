SC Right should fight injustice in internal reservation: Congress MLA

MYSURU: Criticising the cabinet’s recent approval of the internal reservation matrix for the Scheduled Castes, Congress MLA AR Krishnamurthy claimed it has resulted in injustice to SC Right communities.

Addressing a seminar on “Naga, Mahar, Holeya and Chalavadi Communities: Cultural and Historical Background”, organised by the Federation of Karnataka State Right Communities and the University of Mysore Researchers Association at Vijnana Bhavan here on Friday, Krishnamurthy recalled that the division of SC Right and Left communities had led to a community-wise enumeration for internal reservation.

“When SM Krishna was CM, a door-to-door survey was carried out by a private agency. As per its report, the population of SC Right communities was higher than that of SC Left. However, the report was not implemented.

The present government conducted enumeration twice, but SC Right communities avoided participation, even online, by not disclosing their caste. This has drastically reduced our recorded population in the survey. Such an error will affect our future generations.

We should proudly declare our caste. A think-tank must be formed to deliberate on our issues,” he said. Stating that the injustice in quotas cannot be accepted, Krishnamurthy urged the community to seek legal recourse.