The teachers we failed… and paying for it now

But are we really reflecting the gratitude for our teachers through our civic behaviour today? Have we truly turned out to be citizens that our teachers took their efforts for us to be? Are we reflecting the principles and values that our teachers promoted, while trying to shape us into being responsible citizens?

Do you remember, whenever we returned to our classes after the morning assembly, or while going on a picnic as a whole class, we had to – and, strictly had to – proceed in a queue, one behind the other? No running or trying to break the queue. Our teachers enforced it, and very strictly. In class, or during the assembly, it was mandatory that we maintain silence, when required. No talking, no shouting, no making noise. We were asked to raise a hand, seeking permission to speak out or ask questions. No breaking the norms.

Somewhere down the line, as we grew up, we laughed it off, and got back to precisely what we were not supposed to do. Today, as grown-ups, we often do not follow queues – not while waiting to book tickets, and definitely not while driving on the roads, which is the main reason why we have seemingly unsolvable traffic jams, while screaming from the rooftops that our roads are inadequate and not well-designed.

The noise pollution that we often speak of is another of our creations, born from throwing the lessons from our teachers into the bin. The teacher’s order “Silence in the class!” was meant only when we were children, right? Not now, when we are all grown up, because we no longer are in any classroom, and we certainly don’t want a teacher to take us back to those days when we had to obey orders from them. We have grown, not just in body size, but in our ego, too. It probably explains our love for honking, passionately contributing to the noise pollution.