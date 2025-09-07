Bommai hits out at Karnataka govt over internal reservation

BENGALURU: BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the State Government accusing them of twisting the internal reservation policy for political gains while committing “gross social injustice” by ignoring key commission reports and the Supreme Court’s directives.

Bommai declared that the BJP would spearhead a statewide movement to secure justice for marginalised SC communities allegedly sidelined by the Congress government’s recent reservation classifications. He said they have violated the Supreme Court’s December 2024 order and thrown aside the reports of Justice Nagamohan Das, Justice Sadashiva, and Madhuswami commissions. “Instead, they have taken a purely political decision that benefit their vote bank, leaving out the most deprived communities,” Bommai added. He recalled that during his own tenure as CM in 2022, reservations for SCs were increased from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%, a move he described as a “landmark decision.” In contrast, Bommai alleged, that this government had shuffled sub-quotas without population-based justification, granting 6% each to SC (A) and SC (B), and 5% to SC (C) while ignoring the poorest nomadic groups who, as per commission findings, deserved at least 1% reservation.

“This is nothing but betrayal. The government is treating internal reservation as a political deal instead of permanent justice. Nomadic communities have been left high and dry. Who benefits? Only those who already hold dominance,” Bommai said.