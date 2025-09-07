‘Community not consulted’: Trans activists fume over Karnataka census

BENGALURU: As Karnataka prepares for a 45-day survey from September 15 to document the socio-economic status of gender minorities and former Devadasis, trans individuals and gender rights activists have raised concerns over the process initiated in that direction.
Rumi Harish, a sexuality and gender rights activist, criticised the process stating that the government did not consult the community before taking a decision to conduct the survey. “We don’t want rehabilitation, we want rights — for education, employment, housing, and health. The government should have consulted the community. How can a new survey be taken up without considering the earlier one conducted by the Women and Child Department? A pilot survey had been conducted involving the community members.”
Queer activist Kumar B said the survey must consider all gender minorities — Kothis, transsexuals, Jogti, Jogappas, and Marladi Kothis — as each has different needs. “Inviting representatives of only a few NGOs for the inaugural function will not make the survey effective or inclusive. The process should reach every group in every district,” Kumar said.
“Spending a lot of money, but finishing the inaugural function in five minutes shows the government is not serious. This community is not a vote bank, so such initiatives are only for publicity,” Kumar said.
However, transgender activist Priyanka RJ welcomed the survey’s potential benefits, but flagged accessibility gaps. Priyanka said, “This survey is good. It will help count transgender people in Karnataka. Those born and raised here can get proper facilities. But not many in our community are aware of online facilities, including Karmani web app. Without publicity, how will people even know?”
Many schemes do not reach the community due to lack of publicity. “Officials often lack awareness and push us away. The government should involve NGOs and CBOs (community-based organisations) working with the community in reaching its benefits,” Priyanka said.