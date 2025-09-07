‘Community not consulted’: Trans activists fume over Karnataka census

BENGALURU: As Karnataka prepares for a 45-day survey from September 15 to document the socio-economic status of gender minorities and former Devadasis, trans individuals and gender rights activists have raised concerns over the process initiated in that direction.

Rumi Harish, a sexuality and gender rights activist, criticised the process stating that the government did not consult the community before taking a decision to conduct the survey. “We don’t want rehabilitation, we want rights — for education, employment, housing, and health. The government should have consulted the community. How can a new survey be taken up without considering the earlier one conducted by the Women and Child Department? A pilot survey had been conducted involving the community members.”

Queer activist Kumar B said the survey must consider all gender minorities — Kothis, transsexuals, Jogti, Jogappas, and Marladi Kothis — as each has different needs. “Inviting representatives of only a few NGOs for the inaugural function will not make the survey effective or inclusive. The process should reach every group in every district,” Kumar said.