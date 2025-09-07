Congress MLA takes out Dharmasthala yatra

TUMAKURU: Kunigal Congress MLA Dr HD Ranganath on Saturday took out a rally to Dharmasthala to express solidarity with the Hindu religious centre. Hundreds of his supporters, including Congress workers, and women devotees left Kunigal in 340 vehicles. He is likely to meet Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade and offer prayers at the Manjunatha Swamy temple.

This is being considered a move to counter BJP and JDS that took out rallies to Dharmasthala. It’s also to safeguard his vote base that is facing an onslaught from other parties in his constituency, sources said.

He said, “Hinduism and its deities are not the property of BJP. I am taking out the yatra as a devotee seeking the blessings of Sri Manjunatheshwara. As DCM DK Shivakumar said, there is a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the religious centre. The truth will come out after the SIT investigation. BJP that had faith in the state police when it was in power now says the case should be given to the NIA for investigation.”

He had earlier raised the issue in the Assembly and expressed solidarity with Dharmasthala. Kunigal is enroute to Dharmasthala from Bengaluru on the Mangaluru National Highway.