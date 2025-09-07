Congress MP Senthil files suit against Gali in Dharmasthala case

BENGALURU: A political drama has erupted as Congress MP Sasikant Senthil has slapped a criminal defamation case against Gangavathi MLA and former BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, who has been accused of dragging his name into the murky Dharmasthala burial case.

The case, filed before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, will be heard on September 11.

Senthil, a former IAS officer, claimed that Reddy’s statements are nothing short of cheap slander and a character assassination attempt.

He was a strong critic of saffronisation and he resigned after the abrogation of Article 370 that granted a special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He had then called it a broader fascist strategy that would undermine India’s democratic fabric over time.

Reddy had alleged that Senthil was the “mastermind” behind the burial site scandal, and also charged that the former IAS officer was the one who sent the “mask man” to claim that hundreds of bodies of rape victims and others had been buried at Dharmasthala village.