Inaction against abuse will make online space unsafe for women: Karnataka court

BENGALURU: “Failure to respond to such behaviour with stern measures will create an atmosphere in which virtual platforms are no longer safe spaces to women, and this will drive them out of critical spaces used in democratic participation and sharing of ideas,” said a city civil and sessions court, rejecting the bail petition filed by one of the disgruntled fans of actor Darshan, who sent scandalous, ghastly and obnoxious messages to actor-turned-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana on social media accounts.

Judge E Rajeeva Gowda, XLV Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, made the scathing remarks while rejecting the bail petition filed by Sujan Shetty (24) from Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

The court stated that it is clear that Shetty used a public platform to circulate a message that certainly caused mental agony to Ramya. It also sent out a message to women who can be involved in public discourse that they can be humiliated.

When such behaviour is not taken seriously during this bail stage, there is always a dangerous possibility of normalising online bullying and encouraging other individuals to commit such crimes without any fear of getting caught.