Karnataka gets 450 more medical seats

BENGALURU: The National Medical Commission (NMC) sanctioning 450 new MBBS seats for Karnataka. The allotment will come into effect from the academic year 2025–26. The government has introduced, for the first time, a 15% NRI quota in government medical colleges.

The announcement was made by Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash R Patil, at a press conference held here on Saturday. 400 have been distributed equally among eight government-run medical colleges—Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Raichur, Vijayanagar, and Bengaluru—each receiving 50 additional seats. Another 50 seats have been granted to the Mooru Savira mutt-run autonomous medical college in Hubballi.

Dr Patil said that 15 percent of these new seats will be set aside for NRI students at a fixed fee of Rs 25 lakh per seat. “This will help government medical colleges become financially more self-reliant instead of depending heavily on state grants,” he explained.

With this sanction, the total number of medical seats in Karnataka has risen from 9,263 to 9,663. In the first round of NEET seat allotment, 9,263 seats were offered. The addition will provide more opportunities for aspiring doctors in the state, the minister said.

