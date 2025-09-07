Karnataka govt school students cross highway as school has no toilet

GADAG: Nature’s call is an irritating subject at Lingappa Shankarappa Mailar Government High School in Hombal, near Gadag. The co-ed school, where over 200 students study, has a pink toilet but no running water, forcing the wards to go to an open ground for defecation after crossing the Nargund Road, which is a busy state highway.

When the school was set up in 1990, there were two small toilets. Over the years, the toilets were not maintained and the sheets covering the roof have blown away in heavy rain and wind.

Parents worry that their children have to cross the busy highway to attend nature’s call. Some girls go to their homes or go elsewhere outside.

With parents putting pressure, the school committee has requested the local administration to get functioning toilets in the school. Otherwise, teaching standards and extra-curricular activities are fine at the school, the parents said.