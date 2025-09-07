Litigation will only delay UKP Stage-3, CM Siddaramaiah tells farmers

VIJAYAPURA: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to farmers to agree to a consensual settlement on compensation for land acquisition under the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP), stressing that such an agreement would benefit them more than prolonged legal battles.
Speaking to media persons after offering bagina to the Krishna river at Lal Bahadur Shastri Sagar (Almatti Dam) on Saturday, the CM said that the State Government would announce compensation rates for both dry and irrigated land in the Krishna basin within a week.
“A consensual award will be in the best interest of farmers rather than dragging the matter in courts. Already, more than 20,000 cases are pending in courts seeking higher compensation. Legal battles will only delay justice and the project’s progress. The government will not do injustice to farmers,” he assured the gathering.
Siddaramaiah said the consensual settlement would help Karnataka utilise the 130 tmcft of Krishna water. The project requires raising the dam height from 519.6m to 524.25m, which will enable higher storage and irrigate 6.6 lakh hectares.
“The decision on the third phase has already been made, but the Centre is yet to issue the gazette notification. Once notified, it will ease the process of raising the dam and improving irrigation,” the CM said.
Siddaramaiah said that both he and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who holds the water resources portfolio, have repeatedly taken up the issue with the Centre.
“The Deputy CM has met the Union Water Resources Minister five times. I have personally met the Union Minister and the Prime Minister three times. The Centre has said that there are no real hurdles in issuing the notification, therefore we hope the notification will be issued shortly,” he said.
He further informed that meetings have already been held with MLAs, ministers, and farmer leaders of the Krishna basin. A follow-up meeting will be convened next week to finalise the compensation rates. “The government is committed to completing UKP Stage-3 at the earliest,” he said.
Shivakumar echoed the CM’s views, stating that irrigation remains a top priority for the government.
“The aim is to ensure that farmers’ lands get water, yields increase, and lives improve. The government is determined to prevent wastage of Krishna water and use it effectively for agriculture. Both the CM and I are committed to alleviating the suffering of farmers,” Shivakumar added.