Litigation will only delay UKP Stage-3, CM Siddaramaiah tells farmers

VIJAYAPURA: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to farmers to agree to a consensual settlement on compensation for land acquisition under the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP), stressing that such an agreement would benefit them more than prolonged legal battles.

Speaking to media persons after offering bagina to the Krishna river at Lal Bahadur Shastri Sagar (Almatti Dam) on Saturday, the CM said that the State Government would announce compensation rates for both dry and irrigated land in the Krishna basin within a week.

“A consensual award will be in the best interest of farmers rather than dragging the matter in courts. Already, more than 20,000 cases are pending in courts seeking higher compensation. Legal battles will only delay justice and the project’s progress. The government will not do injustice to farmers,” he assured the gathering.

Siddaramaiah said the consensual settlement would help Karnataka utilise the 130 tmcft of Krishna water. The project requires raising the dam height from 519.6m to 524.25m, which will enable higher storage and irrigate 6.6 lakh hectares.