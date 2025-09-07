Significant improvement in cancer cure, say doctors

BENGALURU: Tremendous progress in cancer care has significantly improved patient survival over the past 10–15 years, and experts believe that in many non-curative settings, the disease is gradually being managed like a chronic condition.

This was the key takeaway from a Continuing Medical Education programme on newer advances in oncology, hosted by Sammprada Hospital in association with SHOBHA Trust. The event brought leading oncologists across the city to discuss breakthroughs in lung, breast, gastrointestinal, and genitourinary cancers, along with advances in genomics, and real-world evidence.

Dr Radheshyam Naik, Head of Medical Oncology, Haematology & Bone Marrow Transplantation at Sammprada Hospital, described genomics and proteomics as the biggest breakthroughs in oncology.

“Genomics is enabling oncologists to individualise therapy and minimise unnecessary toxic treatments, while proteomics focuses on proteins to further advance cancer therapy. Immunotherapy and antibody drug conjugates are expected to be the next breakthroughs within a decade. AI could also revolutionise oncology by analysing vast datasets, improving treatment personalisation, and reducing errors,” he said.