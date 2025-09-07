Smaller parties see advantage in GBA move to up number of wards to 500

BENGALURU: With the formation of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five corporations and the total number of wards in the city to be around 500, it is a jackpot for smaller parties to make a mark in theupcoming elections to the corporations.

Each ward will have approximately 20,000 population and parties like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) and Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) see the elections as a great opportunity and say this is the right time for fresh faces to enter the political arena and win. They said that from the political perspective, smaller wards are advantageous to smaller parties.

National Joint Secretary of AAP, Prithvi Reddy, said, “Earlier, politicians from traditional parties had a lot of advantage. Even if the wards were reserved for women, they fielded their wives to continue their domination with money and muscle power. Their fiefdom will be challenged with existing 198 wards split into 500 new wards. It will be a level playing ground, as bigger parties and their candidates will not have any major advantage on their side like earlier.”

He said, “Each ward is expected to have around 20,000 population, with around 10,000 voters, which means candidates have to visit approximately 2,000 houses. Even if a candidate visits 50 houses in person in a day for his door-to-door campaign, he can cover 2,000 houses in about 40 days, a time given from the election notification to the day of voting, without spending a lot of money.”