Somanna hints at returning to Karnataka politics ahead of 2028 Assembly polls

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna has hinted at returning to state politics. Somanna, the incumbent MP from Tumakuru, recently said that he will contest the next Lok Sabha elections.

“I contested Lok Sabha polls from Tumakuru at the insistence of the BJP high command. I will complete the projects here, which are sufficient for 50 more years. I will not contest again from Tumakuru and will follow whatever the high command instructs me to do,” Somanna said.

Somanna’s decision has triggered murmurs in political corridors about him leading the BJP state unit in the 2028 Assembly polls. Somanna hails from the prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. After becoming a Union Minister, his influence as a key leader of the community has increased manyfold, said BJP insiders.

“He is even acceptable to many leaders of other communities as well,” an MLA from the SC community told TNSE on condition of anonymity. Like Lingayat strongman BS Yeddiyurappa, Somanna, too, has his own influence on the community’s mutts across Karnataka.