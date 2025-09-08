1,557 students pass out of NLSIU this year

BENGALURU: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) held its 33rd annual convocation on Sunday at the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University auditorium. In all, 1,557 students graduated across on-campus and online programmes. The event was presided over by Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant.

Of the total graduates, 287 completed on-campus programmes and 1,270 graduated through online and hybrid modes. The breakdown includes six Ph.D. scholars, 26 Master of Public Policy graduates, 114 Master of Laws graduates, 43 from the inaugural batch of the three-year LLB (Hons) programme and 98 from the BA LLB (Hons) programme. The online and hybrid education programmes like the Master of Business Laws (MBL) and nine postgraduate diploma programmes together produced 1,270 graduates.

In his presidential address, Justice Kant said, “Ethical courage is not a liability. It is the greatest asset a lawyer can possess. Every leader chooses between two legacies: preserving the status quo, or improving it. Change demands those willing to stand in the storm, while others seek shelter.”

The university awarded 52 gold medals to 25 students. Thirty-six medals went to BA LLB (Hons) graduates, two to 3-year LLB (Hons), 10 to LLM, three to MPP, and one to an MBL graduate. Certificates were also given to top performers in postgraduate diploma courses.

The gold medal for the 28th H.M. Seervai Essay Competition in Constitutional Law, organised by NLSIU, was awarded to Niharika Mukherjee, a BA LLB (Hons) student.