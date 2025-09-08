Karnataka govt notifies nomination of four MLCs

BENGALURU: It’s official. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given his assent to the nomination of four persons to the Karnataka Legislative Council and the state government notified it in the gazette on Sunday.

Deputy Chairperson of NRI Forum, government of Karnataka, Dr Arathi Krishna, educationist, labour leader and vice-chairman of Dr Ambedkar Foundation from the AICC SC Cell FH Jakkappanavar, senior assistant editor with The New Indian Express Shivakumar K and KPCC media cell chairman and former JDS MLC Ramesh Babu are the nominated. They are likely to be sworn-in after Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti gives his date. Ramesh Babu will get a ten-month term that will last till July 21, 2026, as the term of his predecessor CP Yogeeshwar, who is now Channapatna MLA, ends then. The other three will get a full tenure of six years.