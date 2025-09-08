Kharge defends move to return to ballot paper for upcoming Karnataka assembly polls

“People of Kalaburagi have high regard for me.When this is the case, the margin of my defeat in 5-6 Assembly seats in the Kalaburagi LS constituency was more than 20,000. It clearly shows that I was defeated due to vote theft,” he said. Kharge said that another reason for his suspicion of vote theft in the Kalaburagi LS seat was PM Narendra Modi’s “Kharge saab bahut baar jeete” remark in Parliament.

On the GST reforms, the Congress chief said that his party has been fighting for these reforms for the last eight years, but the Centre did not acknowledge the party’s demands. “We do not know the reason for the GST reforms at this moment. From our point of view, GST reforms are beneficial for the poor. I do not see this as politics. I will not criticise. We are always pro-people,” he added.

On the Modi government’s foreign policy, he said, “China has been neglected for so long. Now, Modi has gone to the same country. When India faced problems, we (Congress) gave a message that we are all one. We supported the Centre even during the Pahalgam attack. But the BJP always says, ‘Modi Hai, Modi Hai,’” Kharge added.