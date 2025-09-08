Six acres sanctioned for Quantum City at Hesaraghatta

BENGALURU: The state government has sanctioned 6.17 acres of land at Hesaraghatta to set up Q-City (Quantum City), which will host state-of-the-art laboratories, incubation spaces for startups and infrastructure to drive academic-industry collaboration, announced Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology NS Boseraju here on Sunday.

Q-City is part of the state’s vision to build a USD 20 billion quantum economy by 2035. The sanction for land was formalised through a government order on Wednesday, September 3.

“This is a milestone for Karnataka. The Quantum City at Hesaraghatta will attract global talent and investments, and will help Bengaluru emerge as a key centre on both India’s and the world’s quantum map,” Boseraju said.

Q-City will integrate academic institutions, innovation hubs, production clusters for quantum hardware and processors, as well as research and development facilities in collaboration with quantum high-performance computing (HPC) data centres, he said. The project is also in line with commitments made during Quantum India Bengaluru Conclave, India’s first conclave on the sector, last month.

Also, 8 acres of additional land has been sanctioned for the expansion of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS–TIFR). This will support ICTS-TIFR’s academic and research expansion in the field of theoretical sciences. These developments will together strengthen Karnataka’s standing as a hub for advanced science and innovation, he added.