Six acres sanctioned for Quantum City at Hesaraghatta

The project is also in line with commitments made during Quantum India Bengaluru Conclave, India’s first conclave on the sector, last month.
Image used for representational purposes only.Photo | Express
BENGALURU: The state government has sanctioned 6.17 acres of land at Hesaraghatta to set up Q-City (Quantum City), which will host state-of-the-art laboratories, incubation spaces for startups and infrastructure to drive academic-industry collaboration, announced Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology NS Boseraju here on Sunday.

Q-City is part of the state’s vision to build a USD 20 billion quantum economy by 2035. The sanction for land was formalised through a government order on Wednesday, September 3.

“This is a milestone for Karnataka. The Quantum City at Hesaraghatta will attract global talent and investments, and will help Bengaluru emerge as a key centre on both India’s and the world’s quantum map,” Boseraju said.

Q-City will integrate academic institutions, innovation hubs, production clusters for quantum hardware and processors, as well as research and development facilities in collaboration with quantum high-performance computing (HPC) data centres, he said. The project is also in line with commitments made during Quantum India Bengaluru Conclave, India’s first conclave on the sector, last month.

Also, 8 acres of additional land has been sanctioned for the expansion of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS–TIFR). This will support ICTS-TIFR’s academic and research expansion in the field of theoretical sciences. These developments will together strengthen Karnataka’s standing as a hub for advanced science and innovation, he added.

