Teenage pregnancies in Karnataka: Despite strict laws, social malaise still remains

BELAGAVI: Several rural parts of Karnataka continue to face a disturbing surge in teenage pregnancies, with Belagavi district emerging as one of the worst-affected regions. Despite stringent laws banning child marriages, the practice remains widespread, pushing hundreds of young girls into premature motherhood every year.

Health experts warn that early pregnancies severely endanger adolescent mothers, exposing them to maternal mortality, premature births, malnutrition, and long-term reproductive health complications. The situation is not just a medical emergency but a deep-rooted social crisis.

According to official records of the District Health and Family Welfare Department, 1,477 teenage pregnancies were reported in Belagavi over the past four years. Activists believe the actual numbers could be far higher, as many cases remain unreported or end before reaching official records. From 2022-23 to September 4, 2025, Hukkeri taluk topped the list with 353 cases, followed by Athani (201), Raibag (175), Bailhongal (172), Khanapur (143), Ramdurg (118), Savadatti (102), Gokak (101), Chikkodi (84), and Belagavi city with 28 cases. The figures reveal a stark rural-urban divide, with taluks recording alarmingly high numbers while urban centres reported fewer cases. “Teenage mothers are more likely to drop out of school, face poverty and social stigma, and pass on this cycle of disadvantage to their children,” said a public health expert.