Veerashaiva-Lingayats must enrol as ‘others’, not Hindus: Mahasabha

BENGALURU: The Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha on Sunday asked its community members, Veerashaiva-Lingayats, to mark the religion under the “others” column in the Socio Educational Survey-2025 (caste census) to be conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission from September 22.

The religion column in the survey will have options like the Hindu, Islam, Christian, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, Atheist, Not Known, Refused to Disclose and Others (specify). Marking their religion under the “others” column will revive the community’s demand for a separate religion status.

“There is no relationship between Sanatana Hindu and Veerashaiva-Lingayat religions. Members of our community should enrol as a separate religion which the Mahasabha has been proposing for a long time. In the sub-caste column, you can mention accordingly,” said Mahasabha General Secretary Eshwar Khandre, who is also forest minister, at a joint press conference.

“Everyone should participate in the Social and Educational Survey and write ‘Veerashaiva Lingayat’ in the ‘Others’ column under religion and as ‘Lingayat’ or ‘Veerashaiva’ or ‘Veerashaiva Lingayat’ in the caste column. They should confirm and write the code number of the sub-caste to which they belong in the sub-caste column,” he said.

He suggested that the community members should clearly provide the information related to their family to the enumerators.