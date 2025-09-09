111 rain-related deaths in less than six months: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: AS many as 111 people died due to heavy rains in the state since April this year and the government has paid a compensation of Rs 5.55 crore. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and ministers to review the situation. The state recorded 753 mm of rainfall as compared to 721 mm normal rainfall between June first to September first week.
The CM directed officials to pay compensation for those who lost/damaged houses and crop loss.
“During the southwest monsoon, 98 per cent sowing has been completed. Of 82.6 lakh hectares, sowing has been completed in 80.76 lakh hectares. At present, crop loss survey is being taken. In the preliminary survey, 4,80,256 hectares agriculture crop loss is reported and 40,407 hectares of horticulture crop loss is reported,” said the CM.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the CM said due to heavy rains during monsoon this year, as many as 683 km of state highways have been damaged. He also noted that 1,383 km district highways, 5,558 km rural roads, 656 culverts/bridges have been damaged. Apart from this, several government buildings, including 1,877 school building, 160 primary health centres, 1018 Anganwadi centres were damaged.
The CM also said 25,279 electric poles and 819 transformers were damaged. As many as 651 houses were damaged completely and 9,087 houses were damaged partially. The government has paid compensation for owners of 649 houses which were damaged completely and 8,608 partially damaged houses.
As many as 766 cattle were killed for which government has paid a compensation of Rs 1.55 crore.
On the crest gates of Tungabhadra dam, the CM said that they had called for tender to replace all 32 crest gates, of which eight gates are ready. He said the change of gates, maintenance and other basic amenities at the dam comes under the Tungabhadra Board, which is under the Union government.