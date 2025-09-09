111 rain-related deaths in less than six months: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: AS many as 111 people died due to heavy rains in the state since April this year and the government has paid a compensation of Rs 5.55 crore. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and ministers to review the situation. The state recorded 753 mm of rainfall as compared to 721 mm normal rainfall between June first to September first week.

The CM directed officials to pay compensation for those who lost/damaged houses and crop loss.

“During the southwest monsoon, 98 per cent sowing has been completed. Of 82.6 lakh hectares, sowing has been completed in 80.76 lakh hectares. At present, crop loss survey is being taken. In the preliminary survey, 4,80,256 hectares agriculture crop loss is reported and 40,407 hectares of horticulture crop loss is reported,” said the CM.