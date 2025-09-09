Anna Bhagya beneficiaries to get locally grown foodgrains: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the state government is considering a proposal to distribute locally grown foodgrains to beneficiaries instead of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme Siddaramaiah, who held a meeting to review the progress achieved in the implementation of the guarantee schemes, said Rs 97,813 crore has been spent on them so far.

The CM directed the officials at the panchayat level to delete the names of the dead beneficiaries every month. The list of deleted names should be sent to the banks also. The beneficiaries’ list should be revised every month. BPL cards of ineligible beneficiaries should be cancelled at the panchayath level without any delay, he said.

Siddaramaiah told the officials to clear the confusion over transfer of money to beneficiaries under the Gruhalakshmi scheme. Those paying GST or income tax are not eligible for the scheme. The CM also told the officials to take steps to prevent the sale of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme in black market.

