Karnataka women in labour refuse delivery during eclipse

BALLARI: An extraordinary incident took place at the Ballari District Hospital when many pregnant women in active labour reportedly declined to undergo delivery during a lunar eclipse, citing deeply rooted traditional beliefs. According to hospital sources, despite experiencing intense labour pains, the women refused to enter the operating theatre, insisting they would postpone their deliveries until the eclipse concluded the following day.

Despite medical counsel, the women remained staunch in their conviction that delivering during a lunar eclipse could pose immense risks to both the newborn and the mother.

The situation escalated when the oxygen saturation levels of two women began to diminish, which made hospital authorities take urgent measures. Senior physicians rushed to the ward and successfully persuaded the women and their families about the immediate health hazards involved.

In contemporary society, the influence of social media has proven to be particularly effective on both expectant parents and pregnant women. To circumvent certain beliefs perpetuated by various astrologers and social media influencers, many individuals are now heeding medical advice.

Yet, misconceptions persist regarding the necessity to abstain from food, sleep, and even work during a lunar eclipse. Fortunately, the government doctors in Ballari managed to convince the women to proceed with their deliveries.