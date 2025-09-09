Karnataka women in labour refuse delivery during eclipse

BALLARI: An extraordinary incident took place at the Ballari District Hospital when many pregnant women in active labour reportedly declined to undergo delivery during a lunar eclipse, citing deeply rooted traditional beliefs. According to hospital sources, despite experiencing intense labour pains, the women refused to enter the operating theatre, insisting they would postpone their deliveries until the eclipse concluded the following day.
Despite medical counsel, the women remained staunch in their conviction that delivering during a lunar eclipse could pose immense risks to both the newborn and the mother.
The situation escalated when the oxygen saturation levels of two women began to diminish, which made hospital authorities take urgent measures. Senior physicians rushed to the ward and successfully persuaded the women and their families about the immediate health hazards involved.
In contemporary society, the influence of social media has proven to be particularly effective on both expectant parents and pregnant women. To circumvent certain beliefs perpetuated by various astrologers and social media influencers, many individuals are now heeding medical advice.
Yet, misconceptions persist regarding the necessity to abstain from food, sleep, and even work during a lunar eclipse. Fortunately, the government doctors in Ballari managed to convince the women to proceed with their deliveries.
Dr Ramesh Babu Y, District Health Officer of Ballari, remarked on the prevalence of certain beliefs that discourage any activities during a lunar eclipse, particularly among pregnant women and those in labour. He stressed that it is vital to disregard such notions.
“Whenever women experience major labour pain or other pregnancy-related health issues, immediate action must be taken without regard to superstitions about auspicious or inauspicious timings. A similar scenario confronted our medical staff during the last lunar eclipse on Sunday, but they remained undeterred, facilitating numerous births on that day,” he said.
Another senior doctor described the challenging circumstances during the lunar eclipse on Sunday, pointing out that women in the labour room were reluctant to comply with medical advice, even as they experienced severe labour pains. In one instance, when a woman’s oxygen saturation levels decreased, immediate surgical intervention was undertaken.