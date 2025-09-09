Maddur tense after stones thrown during Ganesh idol immersion

MANDYA: Miscreants allegedly threw stones at a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maddur town, injuring over 15 youth and 10 policemen, on Sunday evening. On Monday, hundreds of pro-Hindu activists staged a protest, triggering communal tension in the region. The police resorted to a lathi charge as the BJP agitation turned violent.
The stone-throwing incident occurred around 8 pm on Sunday when youth from Channegowda Layout and Ram Rahim Nagara, who had organised the Ganesh festival, were taking the idol in procession for immersion near a mosque. The police said unidentified persons hurled stones and iron rods at devotees, sparking clashes. As the youth in the procession retaliated, the situation quickly escalated into a communal confrontation.
As news spread, more pro-Hindu activists gathered at the spot demanding immediate arrests. Soon, both communities came onto the streets, throwing stones at each other. In the violence, at least 15 youth and over 10 police personnel, including women constables, sustained injuries. Additional forces were rushed to the area and the mob was dispersed with a mild lathicharge.
IGP (Southern Range) MB Boralingaiah and SP Mallikharjuna Baladandi reached Maddur and deployed two RPF teams, three KSRP and four DAR platoons. Prohibitory orders too were imposed on the town.
On Monday morning, hundreds of Hindu activists and BJP workers, draped in saffron shawls, marched from Ugra Narasimha Swamy Temple on Hale Pete Beedhi towards the Government Guest House near the mosque.
Simha: Attack was planned
The protesters raised slogans against the state government, demanding action against stone-throwers. They tried to storm the police station and taluk office. Some of them allegedly climbed on top of shops belonging to Muslims near Canara Bank Circle and hoisted saffron flags.
The protest was led by BJP district president Dr Indresh, Manmul Director SP Swamy, and leaders of Hindu organisations, who stopped vehicles on the highway. When the protesters reached the main mosque near Kemmannu Nale Circle, they lit camphor and set tires on fire, leading to a verbal clash with the police. Later, the protesters tried to barge into the taluk office to place a Ganesha idol. The police then resorted to a lathicharge, leaving several protesters, including women, injured.
Hearing about the incident, hundreds of activists gathered near the hospital. Arrival of former BJP MP Prathap Simha there further escalated the tension. He alleged that stones and weapons had been stockpiled inside the mosque and urged the police to act against those who “pre-planned the attack on Hindu devotees”.
JDS Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy demanded Home Minister G Parameshwara’s resignation.
“Mandya has always been peaceful, but such attacks, clearly pre-planned, are now recurring. After the Congress government came to power, violence has taken place in Keragodu, Nagamangala and now Maddur. The home minister is responsible,” he said.
Protesters temporarily withdrew their agitation in the evening on the condition that the police release Hindu activists detained, and suspend the police personnel involved in the lathicharge. They announced a Maddur Bandh for Tuesday. BJP state president BY Vijayendra and Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka are expected to visit the town to press for action against the accused.
SP Mallikharjuna Baladandi confirmed that the police had arrested 21 people for Sunday’s violence and they were produced before court and remanded to judicial custody. “Two cases had been filed. One is a suo motu case, while another is by Ajay who was injured in the stone-throwing incident. We are verifying the CCTV footage from the location to trace the miscreants. Elaborate bandobast has been made to prevent any further violence,” he said.
Over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed.
The police arrested 21 people on Sunday night.
Of them, the police have revealed the identities of 14. They are: Mohd Awaz alias Mullu, Mohd Irfan alias Mia, Nawaz Khan alias Nawaz, Imran Pasha alias Imran, Umar Farooq alias Umar, Syed Dastagir alias Syed Rashid, Qaseef Ahmed alias Qaseef, Ahmed Salman alias Mukkulla, Musaveer Pasha alias Odiya, Qalander Khan, Mohd Aziz, Inayat Pasha, Sumer Pasha and Mohammed Khalim alias Kaif.