Maddur tense after stones thrown during Ganesh idol immersion

MANDYA: Miscreants allegedly threw stones at a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maddur town, injuring over 15 youth and 10 policemen, on Sunday evening. On Monday, hundreds of pro-Hindu activists staged a protest, triggering communal tension in the region. The police resorted to a lathi charge as the BJP agitation turned violent.

The stone-throwing incident occurred around 8 pm on Sunday when youth from Channegowda Layout and Ram Rahim Nagara, who had organised the Ganesh festival, were taking the idol in procession for immersion near a mosque. The police said unidentified persons hurled stones and iron rods at devotees, sparking clashes. As the youth in the procession retaliated, the situation quickly escalated into a communal confrontation.

As news spread, more pro-Hindu activists gathered at the spot demanding immediate arrests. Soon, both communities came onto the streets, throwing stones at each other. In the violence, at least 15 youth and over 10 police personnel, including women constables, sustained injuries. Additional forces were rushed to the area and the mob was dispersed with a mild lathicharge.

IGP (Southern Range) MB Boralingaiah and SP Mallikharjuna Baladandi reached Maddur and deployed two RPF teams, three KSRP and four DAR platoons. Prohibitory orders too were imposed on the town.

On Monday morning, hundreds of Hindu activists and BJP workers, draped in saffron shawls, marched from Ugra Narasimha Swamy Temple on Hale Pete Beedhi towards the Government Guest House near the mosque.