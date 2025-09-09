Minor boy held for attempting to rape 36-year-old woman in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old who tried to sexually assault a 36-year-old woman by pulling her into a corn field was chased and nabbed by passersby in Nelamangala on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at Bolamaranahalli village in Nelamangala taluk between 5.45 pm and 6 pm.

The victim, a working woman who lives in the vicinity, was going to her mother’s house in Doddaballapura to pick her child. The two-wheeler-borne accused, who was speeding towards Bolamaranahalli, saw the victim walking alone and reversed his bike and stopped next to her. He suddenly started pulling her towards the field. When she fell down, he pulled her by holding on to her feet. The accused is alleged to have gagged the victim when she started screaming for help.

He did not let her go even when she asked him to take her gold chain and earrings. The accused tried to disrobe her. Hearing her cry, passersby came to her rescue. The accused started running by abandoning his two-wheeler. The public chased him down, gave a severe thrashing before handing him over to the police.