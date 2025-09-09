Religion issue to be settled after Mahasabha talks: Dingaleshwara Swami on Karnataka census

HUBBALLI: The pontiff of Shirahatti Fakeer Mutt, Dingaleshwara Swami, on Monday said the ‘religion question’ would be settled after the seers hold talks with Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha in Bengaluru on September 11. The Mahasabha had earlier appealed to the Veerashaiva-Lingyatas to specify their religion under the ‘Others’ column in the the Socio-Educational Survey to be conducted by the Karnataka Backwards Class Commission.

The seer said ‘Basava Samskuti Yatra’ led by Siddararama Swamiji of Gadag Tontadrya Mutt, is an attempt to create divide between Veerashaivas and Lingayats. In 2017-18, these forces agitated under the banner of Lingyata Prtyeka Dharama Horata Samiti. Now, the same forces are creating fissures in the communities asking to mark their religion as Basava Dharma.

He also asked why the issue of separate religion status for Lingyats comes up whenever the Congress is in power.

He said Siddararama Swamiji is going against Basavanna’s principles. The Gadag Mutt has been running three schools where Vidika practices are taught. How come a seer is preaching Basava Samskruti while practising against its principles, he asked.

He said Veerashia Lingayata Ekata Samavesha, a convention for unity among the communities, will be held in Hubballi on September 19.