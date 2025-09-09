Rich display of art, craft to enthral audience at CAVA this Dasara

MYSURU: The Dasara festival is all set to dazzle visitors once again this year. To attract art and craft enthusiasts, the Dasara Lalitkala and Karakushala Sub-committee has organised a grand showcase featuring a series of programmes at Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA) from September 22.
Devaraju of the sub-committee said that the event will bring together traditional and contemporary creativity on one platform and the events will commence on September 22 with inauguration by Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj S Tangadagi.
Togalu Gombe Wall Art camp and Mysuru traditional painting exhibition were organised in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and the Karnataka Lalitkala Academy highlighting both traditional and modern Mysuru-style paintings.
He said that in addition to this, a state-level art exhibition featuring works from professional and amateur artists will follow from September 26 to 30, with selected entries judged and awarded. The exhibition will be inaugurated by District Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa on September 26.
Adding natural flavour, a crafts fair and exhibition will be held from September 26 to 30, featuring artisans from across India in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal, and Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation.
Visitors can witness live demonstrations and buy works ranging from Warli paintings, Channapatna toys and Mysuru traditional paintings to Bidriware, Dokra art, terracotta, Kasuti embroidery, rosewood inlay, and sandalwood craft.