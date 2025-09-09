Rich display of art, craft to enthral audience at CAVA this Dasara

MYSURU: The Dasara festival is all set to dazzle visitors once again this year. To attract art and craft enthusiasts, the Dasara Lalitkala and Karakushala Sub-committee has organised a grand showcase featuring a series of programmes at Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA) from September 22.

Devaraju of the sub-committee said that the event will bring together traditional and contemporary creativity on one platform and the events will commence on September 22 with inauguration by Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj S Tangadagi.

Togalu Gombe Wall Art camp and Mysuru traditional painting exhibition were organised in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and the Karnataka Lalitkala Academy highlighting both traditional and modern Mysuru-style paintings.