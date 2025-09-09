Upset with Kharge’s behaviour towards farmer: Union Min Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he was deeply disappointed by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s behaviour towards a farmer who approached him to express his grief over crop loss.

“A senior leader should set an example. Instead, you insulted the farmer. This is unacceptable. At the very least, you could have consoled him and wiped away his tears. Your conduct is proof of the traditional arrogance and ego of the Congress party,” the Union Minister stated taking to X. Kumaraswamy also tagged a video clip of a conversation between a farmer and the Congress leader.

“From a senior leader, I certainly did not expect such conduct. If a farmer in distress cannot approach you and share his pain, then who else should he turn to? You are the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and the President of the AICC. Yet, you completely forgot these responsibilities while speaking! This does not bring honour to you,” he said.

Stating that “display of arrogance towards a farmer who came only to express his grief was unnecessary”, the Union Minister said that the Congress leader too may be a tur dal farmer, but how can there be any comparison between a person like him cultivating 40 acres and a poor farmer cultivating just one or two acres? Kumaraswamy stated that a Congress leader told the farmer that he was aware of the situation and asked him not to discuss crop loss for publicity.