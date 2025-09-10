Congress government is inefficient, corrupt: Union Minister Shobha

BENGALURU: Union minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, terming it corrupt and inefficient.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Karandlaje, a BJP MP from Bengaluru North, said development activities have come to a standstill in the state because of the rift within the Congress. Not a single development project has been implemented by the Congress government, which has been investing the funds generated only on its guarantee schemes.

Even AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is aware that his party’s government in the state is corrupt and inefficient. That’s why he expresses his helplessness whenever farmers approach him seeking help for crop loss, she said.

The Union minister said the Congress government is testing the patience of people from the majority community by insulting them while celebrating Ganesha festival. “How long can we tolerate your Tipu and Tughlaq darbar?”, she questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.