Cops deploy extra force ahead of idol immersion in Maddur

MANDYA: Agriculture and District Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy has urged people to participate peacefully in the mass Ganesh idol immersion scheduled for Wednesday.

A peace meeting was held in Maddur on Tuesday chaired by the minister, Deputy Commissioner and the SP.

Meanwhile, the bandh called by various Hindu organisations in Maddur on Tuesday to protest against the stone-pelting incident during the Ganesh procession drew a lukewarm response.

The police have arrested 22 in connection with the stone-pelting incident and remanded them in judicial custody.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Southern Range MB Boralingaiah said Section 144 will remain in the taluk till 6 am on Wednesday. He said the police have made arrangements for the mass immersion. Seven Superintendents of Police, three Additional SPs and 600 policemen have been deployed for bandobast. The situation is peaceful, he said.

On allegations that the stone pelting was pre-planned, the IG said: “There is suspicion that streetlights were turned off when the procession was passing. We are investigating the matter. While there is no evidence of stones being thrown from the mosque, it is suspected that stones were brought from a nearby street. Two or three persons from Channapatna are also suspected to be involved. CCTV footage is being examined. Out of 25 traced suspects, 22 have been arrested.”