Miscreants who shouted pro-Pak slogans during Eid-e-Milad procession in Bhadravathi booked

SHIVAMOGGA: The police on Tuesday registered a suo motu case against those who allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during an Eid-e-Milad procession in Bhadravathi on Sunday, said SP Mithunkumar.

The police were aware of sloganeering and have taken it seriously, he added. A 12-second video of participants in the procession allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans had gone viral. “We have formed three teams to ascertain whether the video is authentic. The investigation is on to trace those who shouted the slogans,” he said.

Video footage from the videographer, who covered the procession, and from CCTV cameras is being collected. The FIR has been registered at the Old Town police station. The viral video will also be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, he added.

The Eid-e-Milad procession was taken out on Sunday, and slogans were allegedly shouted when it reached Ambedkar Circle on Tarikere Road. In the video, some youngsters are seen dancing to DJ music.

On Tuesday, members of Bhadravathi BJP and other Hindu organisations took out a march, protesting against the incident.

MLA SN Channabasappa said such incidents cannot be tolerated and the state government has to take action against the culprits. Otherwise, people of the state will revolt against the government, he said.

He alleged that the government is trying to appease the Muslim community and indirectly supporting them. This is affecting law and order in the state, he charged.