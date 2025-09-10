Not consulted on any decisions, Basavaraj Horatti writes to Speaker Khader

BENGALURU: Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has written to Speaker UT Khader, expressing displeasure over being excluded and not consulted on any initiatives or events pertaining to Vidhana Soudha. “In a democracy, the Council and Assembly are two faces of the same coin. The State has two Houses and they have to go hand in hand. But even for courtesy’s sake, you did not contact me in planning any initiative, you are taking decisions on your own, I am hurt,’’ he said.

In his letter, Horatti alleged that Khader is taking unilateral decisions, without consulting the Council chairman. “Some decisions include a Book Mela at Vidhana Soudha premises, laser lights for Vidhana Soudha and even the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference in Bengaluru that starts on September 11. For none of these initiatives, you (Khader) bothered to consult me,’’ he alleged.

Horatti said Khader conducted a press meet alone on the CPA India Region Conference, taking unilateral decisions on the meeting and plan. “This is why I am hesitating to interact with fellow Speaker/Council Chairman from other states or even with MLAs regarding the conference,’’ he said.

Horatti also pointed out that Khader has prepared a 21-day programme to attend the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference at Barbados without consulting him. “I got to know from other sources, which is unfortunate. As Chairman, I feel I have no rights to decide on the countries I should visit for study purpose. In this case, it looks like I have to attend the programme by force, according to your privilege,” he wrote.