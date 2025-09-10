Not seen daylight in jail, give me poison: Actor Darshan

BENGALURU: “I haven’t seen daylight in jail. Please give me poison,” pleaded actor Darshan, who is in prison along with his associates for allegedly murdering his fan Renukaswamy, while appearing before court through video conference on Tuesday. He broke down, even as the court directed prison officials to provide the actor basic facilities and also allow him to move around on the jail premises, as permitted by the prison manual.
Darshan, currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison, had filed a petition seeking basic amenities in prison, including an additional blanket and pillow.
After hearing the arguments, the judge said the actor can be given an extra blanket and a pillow, and also facilities must be provided to him in line with prison rules. “Darshan should be allowed to move within the prison premises, consult doctors if health issues arise and use his own money to purchase food and snacks from the prison canteen,” the court said.
The court also directed jail authorities to respect prisoners’ rights, follow the prison manual, provide minimum basic facilities and ensure that all amenities usually given to undertrials are extended to the actor as well.
Court rejects transfer petition of Darshan
Darshan made an emotional appeal to the judge, saying he had not seen the sun for 30 days and his hands are affected by a fungal infection by lack of exposure to sunlight. He said his clothes are smelly. “Give me poison instead. I don’t want to continue like this,” he pleaded before the court.
The judge responded, “Such things cannot be done. That is not possible, and don’t repeat these statements.” The court said September 19 will be fixed as the day for framing of charges in the case. Meanwhile, the City Civil and Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking the transfer of actor Darshan and four others to Ballari prison.
The prosecution had filed the petition requesting Darshan’s transfer, citing administrative issues after he was taken into judicial custody following the cancellation of his bail. But Darshan’s counsel, Sunil, opposed the move.
The court said there is no valid reason to transfer Darshan. If any violation of prison rules is found, senior jail authorities can initiate action, including transfer, but such decisions must strictly adhere to the prison manual, the court added.