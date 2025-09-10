Not seen daylight in jail, give me poison: Actor Darshan

BENGALURU: “I haven’t seen daylight in jail. Please give me poison,” pleaded actor Darshan, who is in prison along with his associates for allegedly murdering his fan Renukaswamy, while appearing before court through video conference on Tuesday. He broke down, even as the court directed prison officials to provide the actor basic facilities and also allow him to move around on the jail premises, as permitted by the prison manual.

Darshan, currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison, had filed a petition seeking basic amenities in prison, including an additional blanket and pillow.

After hearing the arguments, the judge said the actor can be given an extra blanket and a pillow, and also facilities must be provided to him in line with prison rules. “Darshan should be allowed to move within the prison premises, consult doctors if health issues arise and use his own money to purchase food and snacks from the prison canteen,” the court said.

The court also directed jail authorities to respect prisoners’ rights, follow the prison manual, provide minimum basic facilities and ensure that all amenities usually given to undertrials are extended to the actor as well.